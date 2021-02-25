'They would laugh, high-five each other': Nora Fatehi in tears as she opens up on being bullied in Bollywood

"If someone had told me that these are all the things I was going to go through -- 'You're going to meet evil people, they're going to steal your passport, you're going to get deported, you're going to go back to Canada and people are going to laugh at you. How do you go from a developed country to a developing country? You're going to go back to India, you're going to fight, learn the language, and you're going to meet people who're going to laugh at you on the way, they're going to laugh in your face'," the 'Street Dancer 3D' actress added.

Recalling her experience while auditioning for roles, an emotional Nora says, "They would start laughing together, high-fiving each other," she said, thinking to herself, "How f****g dare you, wait till I leave. Don't do it in front of my face."

Talking about her interview, Nora Fatehi wrote in the caption: "One of my most vulnerable, real and honest interviews ever, i have read all your messages and comments and it makes me feel so happy that u guys have connected with me on a human level and have understood me! Many have related to my story, my feelings and my thoughts, many have said they are inspired more than ever before! This gives me strength and drive to continue on my path and my dream to fulfill the bigger plan, to instill positivity, hope, upliftment and enlightenment via my presence! And we are getting there slowly!"

"Everyone who has reached out to say thank u for me opening up and being transparent like this i want to say thank u for taking the time to genuinely watch my interview and for respecting my journey, my thought process and admiring me. I always say I m grateful and lucky to be able to connect and touch people globally on a human level! I wouldn't have it any other way! If i can motivate and represent then I am on the right track!" she added.