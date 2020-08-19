'They will put every extraordinary individual in asylum...': Team Kangana attacks Deepika over Sushant's death

Actor Kangana Ranaut who has been a vocal critic of the 'movie mafia' calling for a CBI investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has once again found herself mired in controversy.
It must be noted that Kangana does not have her own Twitter handle, choosing to communicate via her team's official handle. This time, the topic under discussion is depression and it seems that at least part of the focus of her ire is fellow actor Deepika Padukone.
"Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi," she had tweeted earlier today, while lauding the handover of Rajput's case to the CBI.
And while many appreciated her repeated calls for justice, not everyone was on board with her dismissal of depression. While there were many comments on both sides of the dicussion, India Today journalist Chaiti Narula's comments seem to have triggered a multitude of tweets from the actor's team.
"Comments like these take us back 100 years. All the efforts by likes of Deepika and top psychiatrists gone down the drain. Normalising narrative is the need of the hour. This is a disparaging comment towards the sufferers @KanganaTeam," Narula had posted.
In the days following Rajput's death, Deepika had spoken out on several occasions about mental health related issues and how that can lead people to take drastic steps. Now, Kangana notes that this is an illness that has no "diagnosis based on blood reports or body scans".
"If people like her get their way they will put every extra ordinary individual in asylum, this illness has no diagnosis based on blood reports or body scans,anyone can gather a blood thirsty mob and declare one a psycho and get them lynched, stop using mental illness so loosely," she retorted.
"Let’s not forget they declared me a bipolar, forget bipolar I never had minor depression either, but I was helpless I didn’t know what to do to fight their claims they were too many in numbers and I was alone,how to prove my sanity? let’s not do this to people, let them be," she added in a follow up comment.
Team Kangana said that "it has become new witchhunt of genuine talent by mediocrity, every extraordinary individual is being subjected to unfair judgements n virtual emotional lynching".
"If @deepikapadukone says she suddenly got depressed for a break up which happened 10 years ago, we believe her so give me and Sushant same respect if I say I am not mentally ill or if Sushant’s father says he wasn’t mentally ill believe us also na. Why you forcing illness on us?" she countered.