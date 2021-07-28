‘They were laughing about not getting angle’: Kriti Sanon slams paparazzi covering Dilip Kumar’s funeral

Dilip Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital earlier this month after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

Several videos and pictures from the legendary actor's funeral rites were shared on social media.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who had given her piece of mind to the hounding paparazzi covering the funeral, recently told ETimes that she was angry about the media’s insensitive approach.

According to Kriti, there is no need to cover funerals at all, since it is a very personal thing. She said that she was angry upon seeing videos of Kumar.

The actress further stated that if the paparazzi intends to cover then they shouldn’t talk behind the camera.

“They were talking so badly, laughing about not getting the angle, shouting each other to get aside,” she said.

Back then, Kriti had taken to her Instagram stories and written, "Is it necessary for media and paparazzi to cover someone's funeral? A funeral is a very personal affair and media should let people mourn in peace without a camera flashing in their faces! It's disturbing to see videos of such a sensitive event with photographers talking casually in the background.”

“I urge the media to please not cover funerals and give the family and closed ones their privacy. Would you like such a personal loss being flashed all over? Let’s change things a bit... Let’s put humanity before profession!” she added.

On work front, Kriti is basking in the success of her latest film "Mimi", in which she plays the titular surrogate mother.

Based on the Samruddhi Porey-directed 2011 Marathi feature "Mala Aai Vhaaychya", the movie reunites Sanon with her "Luka Chuppi" director Laxman Utekar who has adapted the original with writer Rohan Shankar.

Produced by Vijan's Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, "Mimi" also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saie Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.