'They were hesitant to reveal the real reasons': Taapsee Pannu may have spilled the beans on being sacked from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu who has carved a niche in the entertainment industry with her acting prowess recently opened up on being sacked from a film without prior knowledge.

Although Pannu did not name the film, she may have hinted at her being replaced by Bhumi Pednekar in the 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Taapsee said, “It happened to me. Bas taiyaar hoke nahi gayi thi; I just gave my dates and then I was thrown out. I got to know through the media."

She further added, “They called me and met me, not to say kyun bol rahe ho (why are you talking about it) and all, just to apologise. After I had spoken out, then they met me to apologise for it. But still, they were hesitant to reveal the real reasons ki aisa kyun kiya (why they replaced me).”

Upon learning about her exit, Taapsee, who worked with Bhumi in 'Saand ki Aankh' the same year, had told India Today, “Your time is money. You don't block a person's time and then say 'No, someone else is doing it'. People who did it had to somewhere take the responsibility or throw it back at me.”

Commenting on her rapport with Pednekar, Pannu added, “I was like, 'Why are you apologising? It's not your fault. I was very clear it's not going to affect anything between us. We have never discussed this every again."

On work front, her next release 'Haseen Dilruba', co-starring Vikrant Massey, will release digitally on July 2. Other films in her kitty are 'Shabash Mithu', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Rashmi Rocket'.