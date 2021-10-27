'They threatened me with underworld': Sherlyn Chopra says she sent notice to Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty asking for Rs 75 crore for mental harassment

Days after businessman Raj Kundra and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, filed Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra for 'fake' allegations, Chopra has said that she will not get scared.

According to ANI, Sherlyn said that Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty has threatened her with underworld and sent a defamation notice but she will not get scared.

"I request police to record my statement so that cognizance can be taken of my complaint. I've sent reply notice asking for Rs 75 crore for mental harassment," she added.

According to a report in India Today, Sherlyn's lawyer, Suhail Shariff, said in a statement, "Unfortunately, a defamation suit is used as a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice and free speech. It is used as a tool that can enable the accused to turn the tables and make a culprit out of a victim. A defamation suit falls under the category of what is globally known as SLAPP (strategic law against public participation) suits. A SLAPP suit is intended to censor, intimidate and silence a party from speaking freely and fearlessly by burdening them with the stress and cost of a legal defence until they abandon their criticism or opposition."

The statement also features an excerpt from Sherlyn's reply to the legal notice. It reads, "A woman cannot be punished for raising voice against the abuse and exploitation faced by her since a right to reputation cannot be protected at the cost of women’s dignity."

The statement said that Sherlyn Chopra has a fundamental right to put her grievance at any platform of her choice.

She alleged that "Raj Kundra’s notice is an instrument for obfuscating the main issue and distracting from the entire controversy in hand".

On October 19, Raj and Shilpa's lawyers have put a defamation suit against Shrlyn of Rs 50 crore. As per the notice sent by their lawyers, the couple has claimed that the allegations put on them are 'concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence.'

In the notice, it was also claimed by Raj and Shilpa's lawyers that the allegations were made by Sherlyn 'with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money.' The notice further states that Shilpa is not involved in the working affairs of the JL Stream App.

Sherlyn filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on October 14. Levelling further allegations against Raj, Chopra alleged that on March 27, 2019, Kundra had visited her house late at night and he sexually assaulted her.

On March 29, she said, she had to do a photoshoot under pressure. Sherlyn then alleged that for the next 10 months Raj Kundra pursued her to associate with his other firm JL Stream and was asked to upload fitness-related content.

Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:13 PM IST