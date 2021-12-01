'They said I hadn't respected the...': Gulshan Grover on why he was replaced as villain in James Bond film 'Casino Royale'

Veteran actor Gulshan Grover recently revealed that he was cast as the main villain, Le Chiffre, in the James Bond film 'Casino Royale'.

However, the news made it to the British tabloids before an official announcement was made and it really upset the Bond producers. The makers had then decided to replace him with Mads Mikkelsen.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor clarified that it was not a rumour and the news was 'absolutely true'.

He also stated that he cannot be kept away from playing an antagonist in a 007 movie for too long and one day he will definitely play a Bond villain.

"I had signed the agreement. 'Casino Royale' was the film. I shared the news with one of my closest friends in London. The biggest newspaper ran a story with the headline 'Bollywood’s Bond villain'. Everything that I had said the previous night had been printed. That upset everybody. They said I hadn’t respected the contract, and various other things happened, and I had to leave," he said.

'Casino Royale' was Daniel Craig’s first outing as the popular MI6 agent 007. He appeared as James for the fifth and final time in 'No Time To Die' which released in India in September.

Gulshan Grover, fondly known as the 'Bad Man of Bollywood', is known for playing negative roles in films such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Sadma', 'Avtaar', 'Hera Pheri' and 'Gangster' among several others.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 12:18 PM IST