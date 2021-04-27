'They made a circus of it': Koena Mitra regrets telling the media about her nose job

Actress Koena Mitra, who rose to fame with her dance performance in the "Saaki saaki" song from the movie "Musafir", has now spilled the beans on her plastic surgery experience.

In an interview with Zoom digital, Koena spoke about the rhinoplasty she underwent 12 years ago. While she did admit it openly and went on record to dish out details about her surgery, she regrets doing so citing that the media made her feel guilty about it.

“They didn't deserve my statement. They did not deserve so much boldness because they made a circus of it,” said the 37-year-old.

She further stated that her correctional surgery did appear like it went wrong, but nothing of that sort happened.

Mitra said that she wasn’t aware that her skin was very sensitive and did not have much fat. Hence, the post-trauma reaction was massive which resulted in water collection and swelling. Not to mention, she was also working during that time.

Earlier, speaking about the same, Koena had said that plastic surgery is such a taboo subject in the industry. Everyone does it but no one will talk about it.

She added that no one asks actors in their 40s and 50s about having wrinkle-free forehead and a head full of hair which makes them look like they have returned to their 20s.

Koena was last seen in the 13th season of reality TV show "Bigg Boss".