'They Killed my Father': Sambhavna Seth alleges her dad was 'medically murdered'; actress to take legal action against hospital

Actress Sambhavna Seth, who lost her father earlier this month, took to social media on Saturday to post a video from a Delhi hospital where she is seen blaming the authorities for 'medically murdering' her father.

Her father was hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

In the video, which was shot two hours before her father passed away, Sambhavna can be seen repeatedly asking the name of a nurse who incorrectly said that her father's oxygen level was normal.

She can be seen shouting at staff members who said no to helping her father at the hospital.

Sambhavna also said that she will be taking legal action against the hospital.

Along with the video, Sambhavna penned a long note, and the same starts with, "They Killed my Father. As they say, the world cannot be just black or white. Similarly, every doctor cannot be equivalent to God. There are few evils too who are killing our loved ones wearing white coats."

Her note further reads, "Within 2 hours after recording this video my father passed away or I should rather say he was medically murdered. Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which i have faced. Now i am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show there real faces. I was just waiting to complete all the rituals for my father."

"Now I need your support in this fight because I know everyone of you who has been to hospitals in these tough times have faced the similar medical negligence but couldnt fight for it due to various reason but now we all can fight together by sharing this video," she added.

Check out the video below: