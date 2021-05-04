'They feel entitled to enslave a brown person...': Kangana Ranaut on Twitter suspending her account

After a series of tweets related to the violence in Bengal, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's account was suspended on Tuesday.

According to Twitter, the actor's account 'repeatedly violated Twitter policy on hateful conduct and abusive behavior'.

In an official statement shared by the 'Panga' actor's team, Kangana has said that 'Americans feel entitled to enslave a brown person.'

"Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do," she said.

"Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering," she added.