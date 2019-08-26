They feed you maggots: Priyanka Chopra's sister Meera Chopra slams 5-star hotel

Priyanka Chopra’s sister Meera Chopra has slammed a five star hotel for not following safety protocols and having disregard for the customer’s personal hygiene and health. Meera was recently staying at DoubleTree by Hilton, in Ahmedabad where she was unfortunate to find maggots in her food.

She then took to her social media handle and lashed out at the hotel for their grave carelessness. The tweet read, “'Staying in @doubletree in ahembdabad. @doubletreeahmedabad And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb fr these hotels nd they feed u maggots. Its so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton'