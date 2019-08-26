They feed you maggots: Priyanka Chopra's sister Meera Chopra slams 5-star hotel

Priyanka Chopra’s sister Meera Chopra has slammed a five star hotel for not following safety protocols and having disregard for the customer’s personal hygiene and health. Meera was recently staying at DoubleTree by Hilton, in Ahmedabad where she was unfortunate to find maggots in her food.
She then took to her social media handle and lashed out at the hotel for their grave carelessness. The tweet read, “'Staying in @doubletree in ahembdabad. @doubletreeahmedabad And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb fr these hotels nd they feed u maggots. Its so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton'
Meera who is an well-known actress herself shared a video which shows larvas crawling on the platter in which Meera’s food was served. Fans were shocked to see the video’s contents and shared concern. Some left comments like 'You should register an FIR against them' and 'They are playing with our health they should be dealt heavily’.
On the professional front, Meera made her debut in a South Indian films back 2016. She was also seen as Sharman Joshi in 1920 London. Her next release is ‘Article 375’ co-starring Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna.
