'They don't make sisters like you anymore': Twinkle Khanna has the sweetest birthday wish for sister Rinke

Former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna, on Tuesday, showered her younger sister Rinke with a lovely birthday wish on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted a candid picture of Rinke and wrote: "Happy birthday Rinkston! Here's to someone who can make me laugh at the most somber moments. The last lot of Rinkes was manufactured in the seventies and they have clearly lost the mould, because they don't make sisters like you anymore."

Twinkle did not forget to add a dash of her trademark sarcasm and humour to the post.

"Since you eat cheese, unlike me, I thought I would slather some onto your birthday greeting as well.. #birthdaygirl," she quipped.