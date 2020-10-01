'They cut her tongue but couldn't silence her': Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, other Bollywood actresses react to UP rapes

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon took to the photo-sharing app to pen down a lengthy note and expressed shock and anger at the Balrampur atrocity.

She wrote: "Its not a new story, its an old one! We have witnessed several such cases that made us angry, disgusted, upset, numb and scared all at the same time! People voiced in millions, protested, condemned, demanded the culprits to be given the most horrifying punishment possible, participated in candle marches and more! But the sad truth is that NOTHING changes!! NOTHING!"

"India recorded an average 87 rape cases every day in 2019 and 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during that year- 7% more than 2018. (Not citing 2020 because lockdown statistics won't reflect the real state)

It is the MINDSET that needs to change! The patriarchal thinking that is set so so deep in people's minds for years! It needs to change from the very base! The upbringing of both boys and girls.. that doesn't teach them to differentiate or doesn't tell them that men are superior or crying is a girls's thing, that boys can be out till late, but girls shouldn't. Instead of worshipping your daughters and touching their feet on Kanjak/Ashtami, give them equal treatment and equal opportunities! Tell them they are no less and educate them so they can become independent.

Instead of pampering your sons, saying "boys will be boys" and telling them that they should know how to control their wives, teach them that a man isn't "manly" if he cannot respect a woman! When Gender Equality will start at HOME, change is inevitable!" she added.