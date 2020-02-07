The 'Brahmastra' actors and Bollywood's cutest couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grabbed limelight at Armaan Jain's wedding reception. The lovebirds graced the celebrations with mom Neetu Kapoor, clad in ethnic ensembles and looked as stunning as ever.
The inside pictures from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception are doing rounds of the internet. After the videos of Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar dancing their hearts out, it's the unseen pictures of Ranbir and Alia that are going viral. In the pictures, the couple can be seen all loved up as they pose for selfies and interact with family and friends.
These unseen moments of Alia and Ranbir from Armaan Jain's wedding reception prove they're made for each other:
Earlier, the couple gave Armaan and Anissa's Mehendi ceremony a miss as they were in Delhi to be Rishi Kapoor's side. While in Delhi, Alia and Ranbir also met Ayan Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. The 'Brahmastra' team has finally announced the release date of the first part of their sci-fi triology.
Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra after facing several delays has finally zeroed in on a release date. The film will now be releasing on December 4, 2020, in 5 Indian languages.
Brahmāstra: Part One is the first in the trilogy and has been in the making for two years now. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, it also stars Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
