These unfiltered pics of Deepika Padukone are proof of her aesthetic beauty

Global icon Deepika Padukone is setting trends straight with her humongous fan base across the globe. Fresh out from the shoot of Chhapaak, the actress goes de-glam as she shines on the cover of a leading magazine on their August issue. Known today as a powerful global icon, the leading lady of Bollywood gives the world a new statement. The actress looks breath-taking in the latest pictures from the photoshoot giving us major fashion goals proving that she is the ultimate diva of Bollywood.

Raw beauty is how the magazine describes the actress and we couldn’t agree, donning pink metallic satin pantsuit which is accessorized with a diamond neckpiece and silver stone pair of heels. Glowing and in the sunlight wearing a shirt dress and teamed up with a green hat, proving it yet again that the actress can pull off any look with the utmost ease. Take a look at the pictures of all her looks for the photoshoot and we’re sure you won’t be able to take your eyes off them.