'These scum mixed salt and glucose': Mouni Roy slams those selling fake COVID-19 medicines amid deadly second wave

Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country leading to an increased demand for oxygen, vaccines and other life-saving antiviral drugs, Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has slammed those selling fake vials of Remdesivir.

Remdesivir injections are high in demand across the country and a few people are involved in trying to sell it illegally in the market.

Recently, Mouni shared a video from Gujarat where reportedly, around 2.7 lakh doses of 'fake Remdesivir injections' have been seized.

According to reports, a compound of glucose and salt, filled into a glass vial- labelled with a reputed pharma company brand, was all that a group of racketeers required to make and sell fake Remdesivir injections.

Mouni shared the video and a series of pictures on her official Instagram account, and called it 'heinous. She also requested her friends and followers to spread the message.

"At loss for words for how utterly livid and shaken I am at this discovery. Shame of the highest, most reprehensible order," she wrote.



"We can all collectively agree that many measures were not taken in preventing the spread of the deadly second strain. A unanimous understanding, yes. Investigations will be underway. This is intentional, premeditated evil unleashed on countless vulnerable people. Instead of a life-saving medication, these scum mixed salt and glucose and selling the doses for 5000/- a piece," she further wrote.



"Hands helplessly extended in one last-ditch effort of hope...only to be lied to. Let us ride together and condemn this demonic act. Let us demand the full weight of the legal system to come down with such earth-slamming force, that no one ever thinks of perpetrating such disgusting acts ever again. Terrified & hope this is stopped IMMEDIATELY," she added.

Have a look at the video here: