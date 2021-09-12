e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 04:36 PM IST

'These comforting words will stay with me forever': Akshay Kumar responds to PM Modi's condolence message after mom's death

Akshay Kumar lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on September 8
IANS
Advertisement

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday took to social media to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comforting words on the death of the actor's mother.

Akshay lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on September 8.

The actor put up Modi's letter of condolence on his social media accounts on Sunday and captioned it, "Humbled by condolence messages on mom's passing, thankful to all. Grateful to hon'ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe."

In the letter, Modi has expressed grief over the actor's loss and praised him for making his mother proud by becoming one of the most well known actors in the country.

On the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of his film 'Sooryanvanshi'. He will also be seen in 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'No chautha? No tervi?': Netizens take umbrage over Akshay Kumar, family flying to London two days...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 04:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal