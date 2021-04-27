'These chindi trolls...': Kangana Ranaut replies to netizens trending 'Resign PM Modi'

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took a jibe at trolls using a hashtag demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been trending on Twitter.

"Modi ji does not know how to lead, Kangana does not know how to act, Sachin does not know how to bat, Lata ji does not know how to sing, magar these chindi trolls know everything, please #Resign_PM_Modi ji and make one of these Vishnu avatar trolls next Prime Minister of India," Kangana tweeted.