'There will never be another like you': Kareena Kapoor's special birthday wish for her 'lal' Aamir Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her friend and co-star Aamir Khan on his birthday.

Kareena and Aamir will together be seen in their upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

Posting a picture of a turban-clad Aamir in the movie's get-up, Kareena wrote, : "Happy birthday my Lal... There will never be another like you. Can't wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film. "