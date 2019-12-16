‘There will be 100 superstars, but never another Saif’: Kareena Kapoor

What attracted you to this film?

It is a different story...people don’t talk about IVF much as they don’t know much about it.

It is serious topic, but Akshay has turned the movie around and added comedy and emotional elements to it. The movie is about a couple wanting a baby. In the first half, it has light-hearted drama and second half is very emotional.

Was it like reliving your pregnancy days?

Not exactly. We had to wear a pregnancy swimsuit for the character. They had created it with help of prosthetic. There is graphic company which has done it, you can see the naval also in the film like pregnant woman. They had created three different suits for three trimesters. It looked odd but on the screen it looks natural.

How was it working with Akshay after a long time?

Akshay has mastered the art of comedy Akshay. It his golden period and I think there is nobody who deserves it more than Akshay. He has worked hard to reach this position. Our relationship goes back 30 years.

Do you plan to extend your family?

I am happy with one child and we are very happy with that. We have no plan of extending this family right now. We are busy with our work and want balance our work and family life well. I am only concerned about our child getting enough time with us.

How does Taimur react when he is on the sets?

He is too small to react to me working. He has travelled with me throughout Laal Singh Chaddha when we were in Punjab. He comes with me on the sets, but doesn't stay there for a long time, because I would rather have him away from it. He understands shooting and all, but doesn't know much about it.

How do you balance work and personal life?

It is difficult to manage work and personal life and that is why I am particular about my timings. Like, for Good Newzz also, I have told them that I will do only this much promotion and go back to my kid once I am done.

You have to be strict with your time and I am a master in dividing it. I prefer shooting for eight hours so that it can start early and end early. I enjoy spending time with Taimur, if I am with him at his meal times and I always want to be there as much as I can.

I try and work only for four days a week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday I want to be with him. Saif is a very hands on father.

Do you think about Taimur’s career?

No. He is just three years old. He just wishes to spend time with his mother and father. It is too soon to say what will he become when he grows up.

Both Saif and I don’t pressurise him for anything. He doesn't have to be an actor or cricketer just because he belongs to this family. He can do whatever he wants.

Would you like to do web series like Saif?

It is an interesting space for sure and I would want to do it if I get a good script, but that has not happened so far. As far as Saif is concerned, he is a brave actor when it comes to his choices.

I always say that there will be 100 superstars, but there never be another Saif, because he is always governed by his brain. He thinks differently. After working for 25 and doing commercial films to turn it around and do a show like Sacred Games, I think it is a big thing he is done. Now with he is doing another show, Tandav.

Whether it is Kaalakandi or Lal Kaptaan, he has never thought about box office. His next film Tanhaji is a hardcore commercial film. He has got spectacular role in it...I have seen the film.

Tell us about Takht?

It is one of the biggest historical films based on the life of a Mughal, Dara Sikoh, and Aurangzeb. There is no bigger historical character than that. I am playing Jahanara, she was the most important woman in that era and she was the reason why everything would take place.

Shah Jahan took all decision after asking Jahanara. I have not started work on it, but I am excited about the film. We will start filming in April and will be shooting at many places and some of the sets are being constructed at Filmcity as well.