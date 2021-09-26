e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Single-day rise of 28,326 infections, 260 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 3,36,52,745 cases, death toll to 4,46,918: Govt
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:28 PM IST

'There was nothing left to pull': Ranjeet says women's short clothes ended his career

Ranjeet said that though he played a rapist in several films, his co-stars were comfortable enough to ask their directors to bring him in for molestation scenes
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Veteran actor Ranjeet aka Gopal Bedi, who is known for playing villainous roles in films in the 70s and 80s, opened up about how his image as 'rape specialist' came to be and how he made sure his female co-stars were comfortable during shoots.

In an interview with ETimes, Ranjeet said that though he played a rapist in several films, his co-stars were comfortable enough to ask their directors to bring him in for molestation scenes.

He said he went out of his way to make his heroines comfortable, so much so, that after a while even when he was not a part of the film, but there was a rape scene, they would tell the filmmaker to call him.

He said back in the day it wasn’t vulgar and they had a set format--hero, heroine, comedian, villain, sister, mother.

ALSO READ

Prem Chopra Birthday Special: From 'Upkar' to 'Do Anjaane', best performances of the veteran actor

The veteran actor went on to say that he always jokes that a change in fashion killed his career as women started wearing short clothes, and there was nothing left to pull.

The actor, who is still known for playing iconic roles of villains, said that he would sign movies without much insight into the script or story. Also, he didn’t have any problem with playing a villain. He said there were social repercussions, initially and his family was livid but eventually, they realised it was his job.

Meanwhile, besides acting in over 200 Hindi movies, the 79-year-old actor has also done a television serial 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' and Punjabi films. He shot to fame after playing a negative role in the film 'Sharmeelee'.

The actor, contrary to his onscreen image, is completely a family man in real life. He and his wife Aloka have two children - daughter Divyanka Bedi and son Jeeva Bedi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: From 'Khalnayak' to 'Agneepath', 5 most iconic roles as a villain

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 02:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal