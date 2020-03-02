'There should be some consequence': Rangoli Chandel lashes out at Bollywood stars 'provoking people to block roads'

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel has been quite outspoken about her political stance and often takes to Twitter to share her opinions. On Sunday, Rangoli called Aamir Khan and lyricist Javed Akhtar 'Islamic extremists'. And now she has taken a dig at Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars who 'provoked protestors to block roads.'
Her tweet reads, "Totally agree there should be some consequence of provoking people to block roads and do illegal protests for months on end encourage them to take over other parts of the city without considering the fact that 98% of those who want CAA will also retaliate to this unwanted drama."
Rangoli Chandel's tweet was a reply to Aarti Tikoo Singh's tweet about the communal riots in Delhi. She had tweeted, "The politicians, Bollywood folks, journalists et al who have been making hate-speeches against Hindus & Muslims, must be held accountable for provoking protestors. All of them must be penalised. Each one of them should adopt one each victim family of the #DelhiCommunalRiots."
For the unversed, Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha have been at the forefront, speaking about the on-going discourse in the country and has also protested against CAA-NRC.
The celebrities, on multiple occasions have tweeted and even attended rallies and protests against the act. 'Veere Di Wedding' actress Swara Bhasker had visited Shaheen Baugh, to speak to the women who were protesting there. Here's the video:
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
