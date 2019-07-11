Bollywood

Updated on IST

There should be a penalty for pseudo journalists: Kangana Ranaut lashes out in new video

By FPJ Web Desk

The actress through sister Rangoli Chandel’s account has shared a video addressing to the public and media. In the video she not only attacks free speech but also calls the journalist in question ‘chindi’.

There should be a penalty for pseudo journalists: Kangana Ranaut lashes out in new video

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in