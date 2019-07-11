There should be a penalty for pseudo journalists: Kangana Ranaut lashes out in new video

<p>Kangana Ranaut during a song launch had an argument with a journalist which has now turned into an ugly spat. While the producers of Judgementall Hai Kya have apologised on behalf of the wrong doing that happened at the event hosted by them Kangana has more to say.</p><p>The actress through sister Rangoli Chandel’s account has shared a video addressing to the public and media. In the video she not only attacks free speech but also calls the journalist in question ‘chindi’. Kangana went on to say, there are good as well as bad journalist and these people attack our country on a regular basis in the name of religion. Then she demanded there should be a penalty for such reporters. Take a look:</p>.<p>The series of tweets see Kangana call them pseudo journalist, questions the Entertainment Journalists Guild’s existence and says “Please Ban me, since I don’t want you earn to money because of me”.</p>.<p>Earlier Rangoli had tweeted out that Kangana will not be apologizing when media decided to boycott the actress. “Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology toh nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko, magar woh tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi ... just wait and watch, tumne galat insaan se maafi mangi hai ... 🙏”</p>.Do not let this one incident hamper our film: Ekta Kapoor issues an apology on behalf of Kangana Ranaut.<p>As per reports the Entertainment Journalists Guild of India have decided to boycott the actress and will not be attending any events that involve Kangana and hence the movie promotions of 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.</p><p>Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor 'Judgementall Hai Kya' also features Rajkummar Rao, Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur in key roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>