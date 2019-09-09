There might be a story: Bill Skarsgard on possibility of third 'It' movie

Los Angeles: Actor Bill Skarsgard believes a third movie in horror franchise "It" can happen if the makers are able to crack an idea and go about it with a "right approach".

Skarsgard, who plays the titular killer clown in the movies, based on celebrated author Stephen Kings' book of the same name, said it would be interesting to explore his character's past story.

"It would have to be the right type of approach to it. The book ends where the second movie ends, so that is the final chapter of this story.

"There is this interesting aspect of going back in time before all this happened. There might be a story there that might be worth exploring. Obviously that would be a story that's not in the book, it would be a freestanding story, but obviously within the same universe. So, there might be something interesting out of it. I think it would be fun," the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

Filmmaker Andy Muschietti has directed both "It" and "It: Chapter Two", which had a worldwide release on Friday, September 6.

Last month, Muschietti had teased a potential third part in the franchise saying there is a lot of mythology which could be explored in further films.