'There is not much talk on sexuality': Jaideep Ahlawat on playing a gay character in 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Jaideep Ahlawat feels there is not much talk about sex, gender, class and patriarchy in our society, which is why there is much to explore in these subjects fictionally.

All of the above subjects find a fascinating mix in Jaideep's new project -- the short feature "Majnu", which is a part of the OTT anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans". In the story, he plays Babloo, a heartland strongman in a loveless marriage with the daughter of a political bigwig and who, it eventually emerges, is gay.

"Any emotions can be said in so many ways. (While on) These topics (gender, class, patriarchy) or sexuality, we think we have become modern or there is a change in society. We love to think like that but it's not," Jaideep told IANS.