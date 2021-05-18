'There is no provident fund for actors': Himani Shivpuri talks about financial constraints amid COVID-19 crisis

Veteran Bollywood actress Himani Shivpuri recently talked about the financial constraints actors are facing amid the COVID-19 crisis.

She pointed out that the stress is much more on the older actors, as they don’t have any income to fall back on at the time of such a crisis.

The shoots of films and television shows have been halted due to the second wave of coronavirus and the lockdown. Several departments of the film industry have been affected during this phase with no jobs coming along their way.

During a recent interaction with a news portal, Himani Shivpuri said that income has been quite sporadic for people in the entertainment industry for the past year. She further added that there is no provident or care fund for them from where they can draw the money during these situations.

However, the actress went on to say that they haven’t lost hope. According to her, the only thing they can do now is to stay healthy and survive the pandemic.

Calling the current scenario 'bad', Himani Shivpuri agreed that actors are probably not in a situation as bad as many others but struggle is struggle.

The senior actress advised her fans to take care of their own security, stay at home, and also take all precautions. According to her, we need to build our immunity and work on our emotional and physical strength.

Himani Shivpuri has been a part of many super hit films like, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Hero No 1, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and others.

She currently essays the role of Katori Amma in TV show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.