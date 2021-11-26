'There is no one like you': Gabriella Demetriades pens a heartfelt note to wish Arjun Rampal on his birthday

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal turned 49 on Friday (November 26). His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades posted an adorable video and a series of photos on Instagram to wish him.

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen sitting in a park, as they looked at each other. She captioned the picture, "Happy Birthday baby @rampal72."

While one photo showed her resting her head on Arjun's leg, another featured their son Arik.

Along with the video that she posted on her official Instagram account, Gabriella wrote, "Happy birthday @rampal72 thank you for lighting up our lives, there really is no one quite like you. You surprise me everyday, keep being the lion that you are."

Arjun and Gabriella's romance rumours hit the gossip columns in November 2018. They have attended several media events and made public appearances together. In January, they again made headlines after reports of their impending wedding made the rounds.

Gabriella is a South African model and actor.

Arjun has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially got divorced in 2019 and in the same year, he welcomed his son Arik with Gabriella.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal will be next seen in 'Dhaakad', co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta.

Touted to be a spy thriller, 'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut.

The film is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

