There is no dearth of work for actors: Mugdha Godse

Actor Mugdha Godse, who made a splash on the runway and in the modelling world, took Bollywood by storm with her debut film Fashion itself. She made her presence felt in Fashion alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut, not as a model but as a full-fledged actress and she really hit the right chord. The actress earned huge recognition for her work including nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, and has ensured to take up substantial work.

Mugdha has been receiving some positive reviews for her recent outing MTV Forbidden Angels – a talent show following Supermodel of the year where Mugdha turned mentor to the young participants. Meanwhile she confirms to Cinema Journal that she has shot for two web series, “But because of the lockdown everything is at a standstill. Everything will begin once the lockdown is lifted.”

Talking about being a mentor to aspiring supermodels, Mugdha shares it was more than mentoring and judging. “There are a lot of tips that I had to share, which I have learnt in my initial days. There were some girls who had some insecurities about whether they would make it or not and I would suggest they go with the flow. Don’t anticipate and get disheartened with the rejections. That’s all part of your journey, keep going ahead with it. You will find your own path whether it’s outside or whatever. Believe in yourself and keep going with a positive attitude,” begins the actress.

Do you also follow the same ideologies? “Yes, I strongly feel being satisfied with what you have and enjoying every moment is the key. There is nothing wrong in feeling happy from within and doing so, you are at peace and just want to be walking into a straight line in your life. You have to keep a balance in everything,” she expresses.

In her career spanning over a decade, Mugdha has made wise choices and now with her two web series ready to come out, she shares one of them is a crime drama. “It depends which will come out first. I can talk about one. It’s a crime thriller. It’s a women-oriented show which will premiere mostly on MX Player. It’s turning out to be an interesting murder mystery thriller,” she reveals.

While many actors have been choosing to do OTT shows owing to its popularity and content, Mugdha too believes that OTT brings out strong female characters. “It’s very nice to see the interesting scripts coming out. People are experimenting with different roles; the web is a whole new medium that has expanded very well,” she opines. Apart from this, Mugdha also has a few film projects in the pipeline, however, she confirms that those could only be discussed when things go on floor.

“We are ready to do good work. Nowadays there is no dearth of work. It’s a good time for actors and everyone,” she avers.

Although Mugdha is away from mainstream films, and we might have to wait for some more time, she keeps her fans engaged with her social media posts. Despite being a private person, Mugdha believes people should know about her life and she tries to capture the moments and share them on social media at times.

“I do struggle with what needs to be put on social media at times. Putting anything on Instagram is like a responsibility, it has to be real and not fake. But yet I should reveal something about myself and fans need to know about us. I believe in capturing the present moment, unlike others who capture every moment of their life and put it on social media. I do my best and what I am comfortable with,” says the actress as she signs off.