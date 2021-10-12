'There are no stories for an actor like him now': Salim Khan says Amitabh Bachchan should retire from work

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who turned 79 on Monday (October 11), is one of the busiest Bollywood actors with multiple films and projects in his kitty. The actor who is currently seen as a host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', will be seen in films like 'Brahmastra', 'Good Bye', 'Mayday', 'Jhund', and 'Uunchai', among others.

The actor is constantly on his toes, however, veteran writer Salim Khan feels that Big B should retire now and free himself from the race.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Khan said that Bachchan should retire now as he has achieved all that he had to in this life. He added that one should keep a few years of life for oneself as well.

Praising Big B, Khan said that he has played brilliant innings professionally and has done great work so he must free himself from the race and should retire gracefully.

The veteran writer also said that Bachchan was the hero who could play an angry young man, he still is. However, there are no stories for an actor like him now. He further said that films have improved technically, the music and action have also improved but now there are no good scripts.

Salim Khan first worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the 1973 film 'Zanjeer' that also featured Pran and Jaya Bachchan. Together, they have delivered superhit films such as 'Sholay', 'Deewar', 'Majboor', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Kaala Paththar' and 'Dostana', among others.

Meanwhile, the megastar, who turned 79 on Monday, expressed gratitude to his fans and followers for showering him with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Big B shared a picture of himself which appears to be taken after a pooja ceremony.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "... my gratitude for the love you give me .. I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection .."

Highlighting the immense greetings showered to him by his fans on his special day, senior Bachchan wrote, "your greetings today have been immense.. I cannot respond to all of them, but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response .. Aabhar Sneh."

