'Their wish Didi': Neha Dhupia trolled for video urging content creators to keep it original

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who was trolled last year for her comments on 'MTV Roadies Revolution', has once again become a target of online hate.
On Wednesday, Neha shared a video on Instagram, where she was seen taking a jibe at those content creators who do not make original content and 'waste internet'.
She's seen dancing on Young T & Bugsey's 'Don't Rush' and then calling out creators who just follow the same trends.
"Seriously guys? What’s up with content creation these days!? Don’t call yourself Creators if you aren’t original #ContentIsDead," she wrote in the caption.
The video received mixed reactions on social media and several users jumped to the comments section to troll her.
A netizen commented, "Your concern about original content creation is right but the example used by you is a challenge and not original/copied content."
"Aur tum har saal wohi ghisa pita ROADIES lekar bith jati ho uska kya? Tum bhi kuch naya karo na," wrote another.
A comment read: "Their wish didi, chill."
Last year, Neha was heavily trolled for her comment that seemed like she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship, when she reprimanded a male contestant on 'Roadies' for slapping a girl who allegedly cheated on him with five other boys. The actress had to release a statement, declaring she has been misinterpreted.
"Nobody likes to be trolled and there is no shying away from the fact that for no fault of yours, you wake up to a hurl of insults and then they not only take you down, but they want to take personal jabs at you on your family when you're not doing that," Neha told IANS while recalling the trolling incident.
Meanwhile on work front, Neha will next be seen in Yami Gautam's upcoming thriller series 'A Thursday'. The film revolves around a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostage. The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Maya Sarao.
Besides that, she will also be seen in action star Vidyut Jammwal and debutante Rukmini Maitra's upcoming action thriller, 'Sanak'.
'Sanak' is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Shah along with Zee Studios. The film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal in a major role.
