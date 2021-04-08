'Their wish Didi': Neha Dhupia trolled for video urging content creators to keep it original

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who was trolled last year for her comments on 'MTV Roadies Revolution', has once again become a target of online hate.

On Wednesday, Neha shared a video on Instagram, where she was seen taking a jibe at those content creators who do not make original content and 'waste internet'.

She's seen dancing on Young T & Bugsey's 'Don't Rush' and then calling out creators who just follow the same trends.

"Seriously guys? What’s up with content creation these days!? Don’t call yourself Creators if you aren’t original #ContentIsDead," she wrote in the caption.