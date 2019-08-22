'The Zoya Factor': Sonam Kapoor becomes India’s goddess of luck with a helmet

Sonam K Ahuja on Wednesday revealed the poster of her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor in which she will be seen as India cricket team’s lucky charm. The actress went on to say her character is not just lucky she is ‘Luck’.
Earlier Sonam shared a sneak peek on social media and wrote, "Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India’s lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you. #TheZoyaFactor @dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms”
The poster shows Sonam in a Goddess avatar wearing a traditional blue saari, a long floral garland, gold jewellery along with a twist as she is seen holding a helmet in one hand while cricket bat in another. Sonam standing on a pedestal can be seen wearing sports shoes. Take a look:
Sonam earlier introduced Zoya Solanki as, "Ye lucky nahi, khud luck hai! Bringing you India’s lucky charm, shubh ghadi dekhte hi! This is not lucky but luck itself is here! All will be revealed tomorrow! Get ready to meet India’s lucky charm!"
The Zoya Factor also stars Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead while Sanjay Kapoor will be seen as Sonam’s onscreen father. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma the film and is based on a book by Anuja Chauhan.
The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20, 2019.
