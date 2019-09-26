'The Zoya Factor' actor Abhilash Chaudhary bags role in 'Dabangg 3'

Actor Abhilash Chaudhary, who played a cricketer in "The Zoya Factor", has bagged a role in Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 3".

"I was doing a TV show called 'Chandragupta Maurya' when I got a call from SKF (Salman Khan Films). I was super excited because it was a call for 'Dabangg 3'. I am a huge fan of Salman Sir and Sunny Deol Sir. I didn't ask more about my character in the film since I just wanted to work with Sir, so I signed the film," said Abhilash.

"It's a big thing that I am a small part of 'Dabangg 3' but can't say more than this about my character. I'm grateful to get a chance to work with Salman sir. While doing 'Dabangg 3', I bagged a role in another film, which is directed by Ajay Pannalal," he added.

The action comedy brings back Salman in his popular avatar of Chulbul Pandey.