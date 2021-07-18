'The whole world was with me': Rajpal Yadav on receiving help from Bollywood during financial crisis

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who will next be seen in 'Hungama 2', recently opened up about receiving aid from his well-wishers in Bollywood when he was facing a financial crunch.

The actor has revealed that the whole world was with him when he faced a financial crisis a few years ago.

During his interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Yadav said that he wouldn't be where he is today if not for the support of his well-wishers.

He said that everyone should keep their doors open for others and that he wouldn't have been here if people didn't help him.

"The whole world was with me, I had my beliefs to keep me going, I knew that I had all the support I needed," he added.