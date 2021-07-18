'The whole world was with me': Rajpal Yadav on receiving help from Bollywood during financial crisis

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who will next be seen in 'Hungama 2', recently opened up about receiving aid from his well-wishers in Bollywood when he was facing a financial crunch.
The actor has revealed that the whole world was with him when he faced a financial crisis a few years ago.
During his interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Yadav said that he wouldn't be where he is today if not for the support of his well-wishers.
He said that everyone should keep their doors open for others and that he wouldn't have been here if people didn't help him.
"The whole world was with me, I had my beliefs to keep me going, I knew that I had all the support I needed," he added.
For those unversed, the actor was jailed for three months after failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore in 2018.
On the work front, Yadav was last seen in Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake.
He will next be seen in 'Hungama 2'. The film was earlier scheduled to open theatrically but the makers have now decided to take the digital route owing to the ongoing pandemic situation that has forced closure of cinemas all over India. It will release on July 23 on Disney+Hotstar.
The film is a sequel of the director's 2003 comedy hit 'Hungama', and stars Paresh Rawal with Meezaan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Pranitha Subhash.
Besides that, Yadav will also be seen in the second instalment of the 2007 Akshay Kumar hit, 'Bhool Bhulaiyya'.
