'The whole family was homeless': 'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi opens up about financial struggles

Actor Pratik Gandhi, best known for his role in Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', recently opened up about the financial struggles he suffered before his rise to fame.

Pratik, in a recent interview, said that his family was homeless in Mumbai after the demise of his father. The actor also spoke about his wife's illness.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "I guess everybody goes through this (financial crisis). There were some medical emergencies at home, be it my wife's brain tumour operation, my father's cancer. Eventually we lost him in 2018. Buying a house in Mumbai is a big deal. Even after a decade of being in Mumbai, there was a time when we didn't have a house, suddenly the whole family was homeless."

Gandhi said that he has it seen it all but has never had a moment of 'self-doubt'. He said that he's a person who thinks about the solutions when problems arise. But, quitting his stable job to get into acting was a struggle, he said.

On Monday, Pratik Gandhi's film 'Bhavai', which was scheduled to hit the screens on October 1, got a new release date. The movie will now be released on October 22.

The movie stars Pratik as Raja Ram Joshi and actress Aindrita Ray as Rani as lead characters.

The movie narrative revolves around the love tale of two actors working in a drama company and how their reel life affects their real life off stage.

The latest development about the movie comes amid the ongoing controversy over the previous title and some movie shots. However, the makers gave "declaration by the Maharashtra Government regarding the re-opening of theatres," as a reason to postpone the release date of the film.

For the unversed, after makers changed its earlier title 'Raavan Leela' due to religious backlash and a legal defamation case, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had sought an explanation from them for flouting certification rules and tampering with the film's content.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:46 PM IST