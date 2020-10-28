The White Tiger: Netflix rolls out first trailer of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav starrer

Netflix has rolled out the first trailer for 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas which is based on a novel with the same name.

'The White Tiger', written by Aravind Adiga, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram, a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord and his wife. As it moves ahead, the lives of the characters' changes with a shocking twist of events. It also explores the themes of poverty, corruption and class in India.

The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.