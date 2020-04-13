'The way he looks at her': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's adorable pic is making the internet feel lovesick!

Reacting to the picture, a user commented, "Fav picture on internet today."

A user wrote, "The way he looks at her."

"Get yourself a guy... who looks at you.. just the way Virat looks at Anuska," read another comment.

Anushka Sharma had posted a similar picture earlier and had tried to spill some positivity around the difficult times of lockdown and the global health crisis that has erupted due to coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing the picture, the actress poured her heart out in a social media post about the things that the lockdown made her realise. She wote, "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through."