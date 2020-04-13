'The way he looks at her': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's adorable pic is making the internet feel lovesick!

Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared an adorable family picture of himself, wife Anushka Sharma and their little furball Dude. The power couple has been sharing glimpses of how they are spending their self-isolation period amid the coronavirus lockdown. From indulging in lip-smacking home cooked meals to playing monopoly, Virat and Anushka aka Virushka has been making the most of their quarantine period.
In the picture, the 'Zero' actress can be seen kissing her pet dog Dude, while husband Virat gazes at her in awe. Sharing the loved-up picture on Instagram, Virat wrote, "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing."
Reacting to the picture, a user commented, "Fav picture on internet today."
A user wrote, "The way he looks at her."
"Get yourself a guy... who looks at you.. just the way Virat looks at Anuska," read another comment.
Anushka Sharma had posted a similar picture earlier and had tried to spill some positivity around the difficult times of lockdown and the global health crisis that has erupted due to coronavirus outbreak.
Sharing the picture, the actress poured her heart out in a social media post about the things that the lockdown made her realise. She wote, "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through."
Apart from sharing fun-filled pictures and videos of their quarantine period, Virat and Anushka Sharma have also pledged donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus relief fund.
