Bollywood

Updated on

'The way he looks at her': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's adorable pic is making the internet feel lovesick!

By FPJ Web Desk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared an adorable family picture of himself, wife Anushka Sharma and their little furball Dude.

'The way he looks at her': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's adorable pic is making the internet feel lovesick!
'The way he looks at her': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's adorable pic is making the internet feel lovesick!

Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared an adorable family picture of himself, wife Anushka Sharma and their little furball Dude. The power couple has been sharing glimpses of how they are spending their self-isolation period amid the coronavirus lockdown. From indulging in lip-smacking home cooked meals to playing monopoly, Virat and Anushka aka Virushka has been making the most of their quarantine period.

In the picture, the 'Zero' actress can be seen kissing her pet dog Dude, while husband Virat gazes at her in awe. Sharing the loved-up picture on Instagram, Virat wrote, "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing."

Reacting to the picture, a user commented, "Fav picture on internet today."

A user wrote, "The way he looks at her."

"Get yourself a guy... who looks at you.. just the way Virat looks at Anuska," read another comment.

Anushka Sharma had posted a similar picture earlier and had tried to spill some positivity around the difficult times of lockdown and the global health crisis that has erupted due to coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing the picture, the actress poured her heart out in a social media post about the things that the lockdown made her realise. She wote, "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through."

View this post on Instagram

Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were âbusyâ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Apart from sharing fun-filled pictures and videos of their quarantine period, Virat and Anushka Sharma have also pledged donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus relief fund.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in