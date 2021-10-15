e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh stable and recovering: AIIMS officialJEE (Advanced) 2021: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank with 348 out of 360 marks16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:11 PM IST

The wait is finally over! Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2' to release in 2022

Sunny took to Instagram and unveiled the first motion poster of the film, revealing it will arrive in cinemas in 2022.
Asian News International
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: 2022 is surely going to be entertaining for movie buffs as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' is scheduled to release next year.

On Friday, Sunny took to Instagram and unveiled the first motion poster of the film, revealing it will arrive in cinemas in 2022.

"After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues," he wrote alongside the poster.

The upcoming project is a sequel to the 2001 released hit film of the same name. Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar' is a period-action drama set in 1947, the time of partition in India.

It mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

'Gadar 2' will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

In Pics: Ameesha Patel sizzles in a sexy tie-up bikini as she exudes 'summer holiday vibes'; fans go...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:11 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal