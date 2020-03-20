'The wait has been long, but justice has been served': B-town reacts to Nirbhaya convicts hanged

The hangings for which the entire nation waited with bated breath finally took place at 5.30 a.m. on Friday, as the four men convicted for the brutal gang-rape and murder of a medical student in December 2012 were hanged inside the high-security Tihar Jail here.

Sandeep Goel, Director General of Tihar Jail, confirmed that the four convicts -- Vinay, Akshay, Mukesh and Pawan -- were hanged together at 5.30 a.m. They were declared dead at 6.10 a.m.

Several Bollywood celebs took to their social media to react on the news.