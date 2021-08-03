'The topic hasn't come up yet': Shibani Dandekar on her marriage plans with beau Farhan Akhtar

Model, actress and television host Shibani Dandekar recently revealed that the topic of marriage has not come up between her and actor Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan and Shibani are one of the hottest couples in B-Town. The duo often shares their adorable pictures on social media and never fails to shower praises on each other’s work.

The couple has been together for three years and their fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shibani admitted that due to the lockdown, as they were in close proximity, the two have learned a lot about each other.

She said that everyone has been asking her whether she was ready to take the relationship to the next level. Addressing the most-asked question, the television host said that she will figure it out and then will tell people about it.