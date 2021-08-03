'The topic hasn't come up yet': Shibani Dandekar on her marriage plans with beau Farhan Akhtar

Model, actress and television host Shibani Dandekar recently revealed that the topic of marriage has not come up between her and actor Farhan Akhtar.
Farhan and Shibani are one of the hottest couples in B-Town. The duo often shares their adorable pictures on social media and never fails to shower praises on each other’s work.
The couple has been together for three years and their fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot.
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shibani admitted that due to the lockdown, as they were in close proximity, the two have learned a lot about each other.
She said that everyone has been asking her whether she was ready to take the relationship to the next level. Addressing the most-asked question, the television host said that she will figure it out and then will tell people about it.
Shibani added that they work out together, watch content together, enjoy with their pets together and then carry on with their respective work. She also revealed that they have a lot of similar interests.
For those unversed, Farhan was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, and they have two daughters. Even after parting ways, they co-parent their children.
On the work front, Shibani is currently featured in 'Love in the Times of Corona' which was released on Voot Select streaming platform
On the other hand, Farhan was recently seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 'Toofaan', which was released on the OTT platform as cinemas remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the film, the actor essayed the role of a boxer, Aziz Ali.
