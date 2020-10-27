'The stupidest question': What did Priyanka Chopra's mom say after her daughter was crowned Miss World?

Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently celebrated 20 years since she won the Miss World pageant in 2000.

Recalling one of the moments from the prestigious ceremony, the 38-year-old shared a clip from an interaction with mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra who joined virtually.

Speaking about the winning moment, when Chopra’s name was announced, Siddharth said that he was 11 years old and remembered that immediately after that he was sent to the US for further studies. The ‘Quantico’ star added that she didn’t realise what the pageant did to her family back then.

Meanwhile, Madhu said that after learning about the win, she was in tears and just wanted to hug her. However instead of congratulating her, she asked her the stupidest question, “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?”

Sharing the video, Priyanka captioned it as, "Miss World, 2000! Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?” #IndianMom #20in2020."