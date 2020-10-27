'The stupidest question': What did Priyanka Chopra's mom say after her daughter was crowned Miss World?

Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently celebrated 20 years since she won the Miss World pageant in 2000.
Recalling one of the moments from the prestigious ceremony, the 38-year-old shared a clip from an interaction with mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra who joined virtually.
Speaking about the winning moment, when Chopra’s name was announced, Siddharth said that he was 11 years old and remembered that immediately after that he was sent to the US for further studies. The ‘Quantico’ star added that she didn’t realise what the pageant did to her family back then.
Meanwhile, Madhu said that after learning about the win, she was in tears and just wanted to hug her. However instead of congratulating her, she asked her the stupidest question, “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?”
Sharing the video, Priyanka captioned it as, "Miss World, 2000! Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?” #IndianMom #20in2020."
Earlier, Chopra posted a video in which she is seen remembering the moment when she won Miss India pageant in 2000.
"Alright guys, we're doing this! I'm watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began… If you've never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020 @missindiaorg," Priyanka captioned the video.
Priyanka recalled in the video how she was not expecting to win and had booked a return ticket!
The global star also rolled out her much-awaited memoir 'Unfinished’ earlier this month.
In less than 12 hours the memoir became the number bestseller in the US. Not to mention, it is sold-out in India.
'Unfinished' is a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by the actor, producer, singer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra.
Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry.
On work front, she is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix's "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao. She also signed a multi-million deal with a leading OTT platform, and will be starring alongside Keanu Reeves in “Matrix 4”.
