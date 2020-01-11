The 'Son' Returns: 32-year-old man claims Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is his 'mother'

Bollywood stars have often produced obsessive fans as a result of their fame and stardom. While some go to the length of catching a glimpse of their favourite stars outside their residence, or getting a tattoo of them, or simply rooting for them at various occasions. However, a fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has claimed that the actress is his ‘mother’ who had him through IVF in London.

According to a report by Mid-Day, a 2018 video of Sangeeth Kumar, who hails from Mangalore, has been doing rounds on social media causing the uproar among Ash’s fans. The video is from an interview in which, Kumar, who is 32, had claimed that he was born in 1988, when Aishwarya was only 15.

Kumar added that the actress’ parents, Brinda Rai and late Krishnaraj Rai, looked after him till the age of two when his father, Vadivelu Reddy, brought him to Visakhapatnam. He further alleged that his relatives had destroyed his birth records, leaving no proof of his claims. Not just that, he also wished to stay with his ‘mother’ in Mumbai.

On work front, Aishwarya will make her comeback onscreen with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan, of which the first poster was unveiled recently.

In a media interaction, Ash spoke on working with Mani Ratnam again, she said, "It is definitely an experience I'm looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country."

Ponniyin Selvan is based don legendary Tamil novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The period drama revolves around the rise of a Chola King and Ash’s role is that of his rival’s manipulative wife who makes devious plans against the good king to bring him down.