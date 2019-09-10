The Sky Is Pink: Zaira Wasim called 'hypocrite', slammed for 'publicity stunt'

However, social media is not very amused. They feel it's all a publicity stunt on Zaira's part, to first announce her retirement from films citing religion, and then coming up to promote a new film.

One Twitter user wrote: "Here #ZairaWasim is on tour promoting her next film. Last I heard she left Bollywood because her faith doesn't allow."

Another user demanded a boycott on "The Sky Is Pink": "Let's respect the wishes of #ZairaWasim who regrets her professional choices and don't want to do that anymore to be honest to her faith. Let's not watch #TheSkyIsPink and show solidarity with her choices in life."

One went on to call her "nautanki" and wrote: "#zairawasim religion lover. She's already left Bollywood we know that but she is still in this upcoming movie's poster. Gajab ki drame baaz hai yaar."