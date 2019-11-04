The Sky is Grey: Priyanka Chopra struggles to breathe while shooting The White Tiger in Delhi

Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the 'severe plus' category at several places.

A slight increase in the wind speed and a light drizzle on Saturday had led a drop in pollution levels with the air quality index settling at 399 in the evening. However, weather experts said pollution levels shot up overnight due to calm winds leading to accumulation of pollutants. At 11 a.m., Delhi's AQI read 483.

On Friday, the city recorded the 24-hour AQI average of 484, which prompted authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activities and declare a "public health emergency".

The Friday's highest was the worst since November 9, 2017, when it was 486. The AQI at Pusa, Bawana, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh and ITO was between 490 and 500.

"The White Tiger", an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name, is set at Netflix.

The streamer is producing the project based on Man Booker Prize-winning novel in association with Mukul Deora while Priyanka will serve as executive producer.

The film, which will also mark the acting debut of Adarsh Gourav, will be directed by Ramin Bahrani of "Fahrenheit 451" and "99 Homes" fame. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay.

Adiga's book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.

