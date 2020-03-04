'The sight in itself started giving me anxiety': Tahira Kashyap on coronavirus

Mumbai: Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is worried after seeing the increase in the number of people infected by coronavirus in India.

She recently took to Instagram and posted a selfie in which she is seen wearing a mask.

"Trip to delhi... as I entered the airport I saw everyone wearing masks. The sight in itself started giving me anxiety. How are we living? What's happening to my earth? I literally had to call up a friend and get comforted as the anxiety was becoming a sort of panic attack.