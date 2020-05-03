'The show must go on': Amitabh Bachchan tries to cheer fans up by sharing video from 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

As the untimely demises of actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan left everyone shattered, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tried to put a smile on people's faces by sharing a video of a comic scene from his 1977 blockbuster movie, "Amar Akbar Anthony".

"'Van Gogh's final words were: this sadness will last forever. la tristesse durera toujours ..' mailed to me by dear friend Siddharth across the street... grief will never leave us, but time to be positive... time to bring the smile back... time for the adage the show must go on'," he wrote.

Big B added: "Scene shot for 'Amar Akbar Anthony' at RK Studios floor 3, Man Mohan Desai director... we were shooting two films simultaneously, PARVARISH and AAA, both in RK Studios... first on floor 1, a climax action with Vinod, Amjad and me, and this scene with me on floor 3... Man ji said to me, you rehearse this mirror scene 'main zara us floor pe shot lekar aata hoon' .. but when he came back I had already done the scene and shot it with the ASST. A basic idea given by Kader Bhai .. rest is all impromptu, ad lib, one take."