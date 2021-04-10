The 'shoot' must go on!: From Rubina Dilaik to Juhi Parmar, TV actors show how they are bracing the new normal

“I have bought a house near the sets. I don’t want to be in touch with my family members at least till April 30. I can’t put the health of my family members at risk,” Rohitash shared.

Despite following safety protocols, a lot of TV actors have contracted the virus. “We at DKP (Directors Kut Productions) are committed to the safety of our cast and crew. I have ensured that all guidelines are followed on the set. The BMC is informed and the sets are fumigated and sterilised as per the protocol,” Rajan Shahi, producer of Anupamaa, said. Shahi is also currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Producer Amir Jaffar, who is currently producing Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Qurbaan Hua, and Tujhse Hai Raabta, stressed how the restrictions would affect the storyline of TV shows.“The pandemic has hit almost every business and TV is no exception. Many TV shows had to be prematurely taken off-air because of it. That's a considerable loss to the producer who may have not even recovered their investments yet.”

Adding, “Also, the episodic stories and dramas have had to be tweaked to work within the restrictions. That can also affect viewership drastically because you cannot write and execute as wilfully as you'd like. It's a tough competition out there.”

“Distancing is possible if you plan your shooting well, you take it in cuts. The way forward is to write a story in a manner where there are lesser people in the scenes. There is a distance maintained. Episodes bank are being made...for right now there is a Saturday and Sunday curfew. So it is effectively about 9-10 days that are cut from a month for shooting. Also, episode banks are crucial especially with the leads falling ill. In fact, once any member of the crew falls ill you have to shut everything for three days,” says Binaiferr Kohli, producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

Jay Prakash Sharma, the director of Vighnaharta Ganesh, says: “We try our level best to shoot maintaining social distancing because its not possible to a certain extent though once when we are out from our make up room, we try maintaining distance from everyone as much as possible and be around to people only who are needed in our floor is also very big and we try and wear the mask when not in scene. Though as we are on monitor it is easy to maintain a distance but even for artists we have kept 2-ft distance atleast, and we do sanitisation on the set of Vighnaharta Ganesh thrice a day. We have 10 episode bank as of now which makes things a little bit easier.”