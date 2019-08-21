The Pataudis all smiles in this throwback picture from Kunal Kemmu and Soha’s wedding

A four-year-old picture of the (Khan)daan has gone viral and has the internet shower love on the picture all over again. The picture is from Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s wedding. Also seen in the picture are Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan. This playful picture of the Nawab family has gone viral on social media.

Soha and Kunal first met on the sets of Umesh Shukla’s Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge (2009), which was their first film together. Sparks flew between them during the shooting of 99 (2009), which was helmed by director duo Raj and DK.