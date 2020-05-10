'The only one who can comfort me in troubled times': Akshay Kumar's heart-warming post on Mother's Day

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar joins his peers in sharing an adorable Mother’s Day post. The actor posted a picture alongside his mother and sister captioned as, “Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay”
On Saturday, Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna gave a shout-out to all the 'bad-ass mothers' and shared what mother actually wants for the Mother's Day.
In a video message which she posted on Twitter, Mrs Funnybones is seen talking about what mothers actually want from their children instead of all the fancy mother's day greetings.
"I am going to tell you what mother's really want for Mother's Day or what at least I want for Mother's Day. I want to be free of all responsibilities for an entire day. I don't want anyone to ask me any questions," says Khanna in the video message.
"Don't ask me where is your blue T-shirt, don't ask me what is 15+73, don't ask me what is going to happen to your 'A' level exams, don't ask me what's for lunch, don't ask me when you can go and meet your friend, don't ask me when the lockdown will lift," she added.
She then spoke of how wishing to stay free of any responsibilities makes her feel that she is a 'bad mom' but deep down she also feels that she is a 'bad-ass' mom.
"Some of you watching this may think I am a terrible mom and sometimes I also wonder the same thing especially when my little one looks at me and calls me "Bad Mumma." But deep down I don't think I am a bad mom," the 46-year-old actor said.
"I think that I am a badass mom though I have a perfectly fine posterior. So here's wishing all you badass moms a happy mother's day and the ones with the good ass a happy mother's day to you as well," she added.
Twinkle and Akshay are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
On work front, Akshay will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Laxmmi Bomb and Atrangi Re.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)