The Mistaken One: Helen Mirren is thrilled to be Keanu Reeves' 'girlfriend'

Los Angeles: Actress Helen Mirren says it was flattering to be mistaken as Hollywood star Keanu Reeves' girlfriend. Recently, Reeves surprised everyone by making a rare appearance with his first girlfriend in a decade, Alexandra Grant at an event.

Grant, who wore her natural, silver hair tied back in a bun with her bangs down, passingly resembled Mirren, and the internet went wild with the misunderstanding.

"I saw that," Mirren told etonline.com while referring to the Twitter furor that erupted over Reeves' girlfriend.

"That was very flattering on me, you know, because she's obviously lovely," she added.