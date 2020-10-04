'The mindset that needs to change': Kriti Sanon slams BJP MLA Surendra Singh for remarks on Hathras rape-murder case

On Sunday, Kriti Sanon lashed out at BJP MLA Surendra Singh after he said that rape cases can be "stopped" if parents teach their daughters to behave "decently".
Ballia MLA when asked to comment on the Hathras gang-rape case, said, "Yeh ghatnaye keval sanskaar se ruk sakti hain, shashan aur talwar se rukne wala nahin hain. Sabhi mata-pita ka dharm hai ki woh apni jawan aur yuvti beti ko ek sanskari vaatavaran mein shaalin vyavhaar karne ka tareeka sikhana chahiye. (Such incidents can only be stopped by good values, and not by governance or sword. It is every parent's dharma to raise their young daughters in a cultured environment and teach them to behave decently).
"If it is the government's dharma to provide protection, it is the family's dharma to teach good values to their children. It is only the combination of government and good values that can make the country beautiful," he said (roughly translated from Hindi).
Surendra Singh's comments didn't go down well with tweeple and several users called him out for his 'sick mentality'.
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon also took to her social media to slam him for his comments.
Kriti Sanon tweeted: "Teach daughters how to not get raped??? Can he hear himself talk? THIS is the MINDSET that needs to change! Its so messed up! Why can’t they give some sanskaar to their sons???"
Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, "Please don't even try @kritisanon. After having watched several documentaries and conversed with people with similar mindsets, I realised that these men can never identify themselves in the wrong. I was shocked to her the reasoning behind why rape shouldn't be a big deal. But what's worse? To hear politicians and leaders who are supposed to be raging against the injustice against women, children and everyone especially in these matters painting a picture where the victim is to be blamed. A land where the rapist's actions are justified."
Another commented, "Until generation of this mindset is exists... India will be no. 1 country as most unsafe for women. We are loosing out in every front."
The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.
The government has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the case and said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)