'The mindset that needs to change': Kriti Sanon slams BJP MLA Surendra Singh for remarks on Hathras rape-murder case

On Sunday, Kriti Sanon lashed out at BJP MLA Surendra Singh after he said that rape cases can be "stopped" if parents teach their daughters to behave "decently".

Ballia MLA when asked to comment on the Hathras gang-rape case, said, "Yeh ghatnaye keval sanskaar se ruk sakti hain, shashan aur talwar se rukne wala nahin hain. Sabhi mata-pita ka dharm hai ki woh apni jawan aur yuvti beti ko ek sanskari vaatavaran mein shaalin vyavhaar karne ka tareeka sikhana chahiye. (Such incidents can only be stopped by good values, and not by governance or sword. It is every parent's dharma to raise their young daughters in a cultured environment and teach them to behave decently).

"If it is the government's dharma to provide protection, it is the family's dharma to teach good values to their children. It is only the combination of government and good values that can make the country beautiful," he said (roughly translated from Hindi).