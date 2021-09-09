'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer out: Priyanka Chopra makes blink-and-miss appearance in teaser of Keanu Reeves-starrer

Makers dropped the first trailer of Keanu Reeves' 'The Matrix Resurrections' on Thursday. The fourth installment in the franchise also features Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, along with Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

In the highly-anticipated teaser, Priyanka is seen making a blink-and-miss appearance. The actress is seen wearing a pair of glasses, looking almost unrecognisable.

The trailer shows Neo (Keanu Reeves) taking blue pills and seeing a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris. He has no memory of his past.

Check it out here:

Loading View on Instagram

Sharing it, PeeCee wrote: "They had me at ‘Neo and Trinity are back’! The Matrix trilogy defined my generation of cinema. It was the gold standard… something we all role played and referenced all our lives!"

"So, here I am… a small, excited little fish in the huge cinematic pond that is THE Matrix!

"Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll know that 'Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is'... so just give in," she added.

Advertisement

The fourth film of 'The Matrix' franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, is slated to come out on December 22 in theatres and on HBO max.

Lana co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix installments with sister Lilly Wachowski.

The film also features Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J Smith.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 07:52 PM IST